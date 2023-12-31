Premier League 2023-24, Tottenham Hotspur beat Bournemouth 3-1: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 09:40 pm Dec 31, 202309:40 pm

Richarlison scored the third goal for Tottenham against Bournemouth (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Tottenham Hotspur ended the year on a high with a 3-1 win against Bournemouth on matchday 20 of the 2023-24 Premier League on Sunday. Pape Matar Sarr opened the scoring in the ninth minute before the second-half strikes from Son Hueng-min and Richarlison. Alex Scott's late goal was a mere consolation for the visitors. This was Tottenham's 12th win of the ongoing league season.

Tottenham registered exceptional Premier League records

As per Opta, Tottenham have netted 35 goals in 14 Premier League meetings against Bournemouth, with their average of 2.5 goals per match. It is the highest average for the Lillywhites for any teams that they have faced at least 10 times. This is Tottenham's first Premier League game on New Year's Eve since 2011 when they managed a 1-1 draw against Swansea City.

Son Heung-min scored his 115th Premier League goal!

Son netted his 115th Premier League goal in his 288th appearance while also providing 57 assists. The South Korean forward slammed home his 12th goal of the ongoing season in 20 appearances. He is the second-highest goal-scorer for Tottenham in the Premier League, only behind Harry Kane (213). Overall, the 31-year-old has scored 157 goals for the Lillywhites in 393 matches.