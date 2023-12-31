Arsenal suffer second successive defeat in Premier League: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:29 pm Dec 31, 202309:29 pm

Premier League 2023-24 title contenders Arsenal suffered another massive blow (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Premier League 2023-24 title contenders Arsenal suffered another massive blow in the ongoing season. After going down to West Ham United a couple of days earlier, Mikel Arteta's men were beaten 2-1 by Fulham on the year's last day. Matchday 20 saw Arsenal take an early lead through Bukayo Saka. Raul Jimenez equalized in the first half. Bobby de Cordova-Reid scored the eventual winner.

Arsenal are winless in three successive Premier League games

Arsenal suffered their fourth defeat in the ongoing Premier League season (W12 D4). Arsenal remain fourth with 40 points and have an inferior goal difference to that of Manchester City (also 40 points, 19 games). Arsenal are winless in three successive Premier League matches (1-1 versus Liverpool). The Gunners have also suffered three defeats in their last five league games (W1).

Fulham earned a massive three points

After suffering three successive league defeats, Fulham claimed a crucial win to end the year on a high. Fulham are now 13th with 24 points collected from 20 games (W7 D3 L10).