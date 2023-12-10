Premier League 2023-24, Aston Villa edge past Arsenal 1-0: Stats

Sports

Premier League 2023-24, Aston Villa edge past Arsenal 1-0: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:56 am Dec 10, 202301:56 am

John McGinn scored the winning goal for Aston Villa (Photo credit: X/@AVFCOfficial)

Aston Villa edged past Arsenal in a 1-0 win at home on matchday 16 of the 2023-24 Premier League. A goal from John McGinn in the seventh minute was enough for Unai Emery's men to maintain their exceptional record at home. Villa defeated Manchester City in the preceding game and now they have edged past Arsenal with two stellar performances. Here more.

Bukayo Saka is fifth-youngest player to complete 150 PL games

Arsenal superstar Saka is featuring in this 150th PL match at the age of 22 years and 95 days. As per Opta, he is the fifth-youngest player to reach this landmark. He is only behind the likes of Wayne Rooney (21 years, 67 days), Cesc Fàbregas (21 years, 210 days), James Milner -(21 years, 310 days), and Raheem Sterling (22 years, 87 days).

Leon Bailey ran the show for Villa

Leon Bailey, who scored the winner against Manchester City in the preceding game, came up with an assist in this match. As per Opta, he has scored or provided an assist in his last seven consecutive fixtures in the PL at Villa Park. He has scored four and assisted four in these clashes. Interestingly, the Jamaican forward has only started thrice in these fixtures.

Aston Villa scripted history with this win

With this win, Aston Villa have won 15 consecutive PL games at Villa Park for the first time in the club's 149-year history. They have won 14 consecutive home league games twice ending in November 1903 and October 1931 respectively. Villa are unbeaten in their last five PL matches (W4, D1). They won against Arsenal after losing their last four PL games.

John McGinn sets new Premier League record

In 16 appearances in the 2023-24 PL, McGinn has set a new personal record for goals in a PL season with four goals. His strike against Arsenal was his second goal in the PL, making them the only second team after Crystal Palace that he has netted multiple goals in the competition. This was McGinn's 14th goal in the PL from 150 appearances.

Fifth PL manager to win 15 consecutive home games

As per Opta, Emery became the fifth manager to win 15 consecutive PL home games. Sir Alex Ferguson, Roberto Mancini, Jurgen Klopp, and Pep Guardiola are the other four managers with this record All of them have guided their team to the PL crown.

Aston Villa scripted this PL record

As per Opta, Aston Villa became the fourth team to take on the top two teams in consecutive PL games and win them both. Only Liverpool in December 2000, Southampton in May 2001 and Manchester United in December 2002 have achieved this feat.

Here's the summary of the match

McGinn gave Aston Villa a fantastic start by handing them the lead in the seventh minute from Bailey's assist. Arsenal had multiple chances to equalize the scoreline but they couldn't capitalize on them. In the second half, Saka found the equalizer but it was ruled out due to offside. Later, Kai Havertz slotted it home but it was ruled out due to a handball.

Arsenal lose their spot at the summit of PL standings

Arsenal suffered their second defeat of the 2023-24 PL and are have slipped down to the second spot in the points table. Liverpool, with a win over Crystal Palace earlier in the day, have leapfrogged the Gunners with 37 points. Meanwhile, Aston Villa closed down the gap and are now in third with 35 points, only a point less than second-placed Arsenal.