Eintracht Frankfurt thump Bayern Munich 5-1, smash these Bundesliga records

By Rajdeep Saha 04:02 am Dec 10, 202304:02 am

Frankfurt tamed Bayern 5-1 (Photo credit: X/@FCBayernEN)

Eintracht Frankfurt thrashed Bayern Munich 5-1 on matchday 14 of the Bundesliga 2023-24 season. Frankfurt mauled Bayern and handed them their maiden defeat in the ongoing season. Bayer Leverkusen remain on top of the league and could open up an eight-point lead on Sunday. Notably, Frankfurt have smashed several records in the Bundesliga with this massive victory. Here we decode the same.

Earliest three-goal lead in the Bundesliga against Bayern

Goals from Omar Marmoush (12'), Eric Junior Ebimbe (31'), and Hugo Larson (36') saw Frankfurt take a 3-0 lead after 36 minutes. As per Opta, Frankfurt took the earliest three-goal lead of any team in the Bundesliga against Bayern since Werder Bremen in their 3-1 win in Munich in May 2004 (after 35 minutes).

Frankfurt repeat a familiar record against Bayern after 48 years

Further goals from Ebimbe (50') and Ansgar Knauff (60') saw Frankfurt race to five goals in 60 minutes of play against Bayern. Notably, the last team to score five goals against Bayern within 60 minutes in a Bundesliga match were Frankfurt themselves in a 6-0 win in 1975 (5-0 after 45 minutes).

Do you know?

Bayern have only lost four Bundesliga matches by a margin of four-plus goals. However, two of these have come against Eintracht Frankfurt (previously 1-5 in November 2019).

Match stats and points table

Frankfurt had six shots on target, scoring five goals. Overall, they managed 14 shots. Bayern had four shots on target from 20 attempts. Thomas Tuchel's men had 65% ball possession and earned nine corners. The Bavarians have 32 points from 13 matches. Frankfurt ended a run of three winless matches and are seventh. They have secured five wins this season (D6 L3).

How did the match pan out?

Frankfurt's high press unsettled Bayern, who made mistakes. Frankfurt went 3-0 up and were in control before Joshua Kimmich pulled one back ahead of half-time. In the second half, Bayern were caught on the break as Ebimbe got his second goal. Knauff added his side's fifth goal with a close-range finish. Notably, VAR overturned an offside call for the goal.