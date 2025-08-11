'Break that barrier': Harmanpreet Kaur on India's ICC trophy drought

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has expressed her determination to end the ICC trophy drought in the upcoming ICC Women's ODI World Cup. The tournament will start next month in India and Sri Lanka. Harmanpreet said that the series against title favorites Australia will help them get a clear picture of where they stand ahead of this mega event.

Historical context 'Want to break the barrier' Notably, the Indian women's team is yet to win an ICC title. "We want to break that barrier which all Indians are waiting for. World Cups are always special, always want to do special for my country. Whenever I see Yuvi bhaiya (Yuvraj Singh) it gives me a lot of motivation," Harmanpreet said at the trophy unveiling ceremony for the ODI World Cup.

Preparation 'Australia series will give us confidence' As mentioned, the upcoming Australia series at home, starting September 14, will be a lead-up to the World Cup. "Playing against Australia is always challenging and we get to know what is our standing. The series (three ODIs vs Australia) will give us a lot of confidence," Kaur said. She added that they have been "putting in a lot of effort in their training camps, and the results are showing."

Memorable performance Harmanpreet on her special WC semifinal knock Harmanpreet's match-winning and historic 171* in the 2017 Women's World Cup semifinal against Australia is still fresh in her memory. "That knock was something really special to me and entire women's cricket. A lot of things changed for me after that knock," she said. After beating Australia in the semi-final, India fell just nine runs short against England in the summit clash at Lord's.