Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane sentenced to eight years in prison: Details
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane's career seems to have come to an end. Lamichhane, who was once the poster boy in Nepal, has been sentenced to eight years of imprisonment for a rape case, which he was convicted of in December 2023. A single bench of Judge Shishir Raj Dhakal pronounced the jail term. The bench also slapped hefty fines on Lamichanne.
Kathmandu District Court found Lamichanne guilty
The Kathmandu District Court found Lamichhane guilty of raping a 17-year-old girl at a hotel in Kathmandu in August 2022. This conviction came after a series of legal proceedings that saw Lamichhane initially released on bail in January 2023. The court demanded a fast-tracking of the case. Despite the allegations, Lamichhane continued to play cricket, participating in tournaments for his country while on bail.
Lamichhane was earlier arrested in October 2022
Lamichhane was earlier arrested in October 2022 following an accusation by a minor. Although he was released by a court in January 2023, the final hearings led by Judge Dhakal concluded with a guilty verdict. Notably, the Kathmandu District Government Attorney's Office had sought a 12-year prison term for Lamichhane under the National Penal (Code) Act, 2017. However, an eight-year term was agreed upon.
Lamichhane owns 210 international wickets for Nepal
Lamichhane has appeared in 51 ODIs for Nepal. He owns 112 scalps at 18.06 with the help of three five-wicket hauls. His best performance is 6/11. Besides, he also has eight four-wicket hauls. Meanwhile, Lamichhane also has 98 scalps for Nepal in T20Is. He averages a solid 12.58, owning one fifer with the best performance of 5/9.
Over 200 wickets in T20 cricket
In 75 matches in the 50-over format, Lamichhane owns 158 scalps at just 18.28. He has four five-wicket hauls in List A cricket (ER: 4.29). Meanwhile, in 20-over cricket, Lamichhane owns 206 scalps from 144 matches at 17.44.