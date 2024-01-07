2nd WT20I: Australia restrict India to 130/8; bowlers shine

2nd WT20I: Australia restrict India to 130/8; bowlers shine

By Parth Dhall

Deepti Sharma completes 1,000 WT20I runs (Image source: X/@BCCIWomen)

India racked up 130/8 against Australia in the 2nd Women's T20I at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The Indian batters never got going, with Deepti Sharma being their top scorer (30). Smriti Mandhana (23) and Richa Ghosh (23) also got starts but couldn't maximize. Kim Garth, Georgia Wareham, and Annabel Sutherland took two wickets each.

Deepti completes 1,000 WT20I runs

As mentioned, all-rounder Deepti was India's top scorer in the match. She slammed a 25-ball 30, a cameo that included five boundaries (fours). In the process, the Indian all-rounder completed 1,000 runs in Women's T20Is. She now owns 1,001 runs from 103 WT20Is at an average of 23.83. The tally includes two half-centuries. Deepti has a strike rate of 105.25 in the format.

What about the bowlers?

Kim Garth, Georgia Wareham, and Annabel Sutherland picked up two wickets each. Wareham was the pick of Australia Women's bowlers. She had an economy rate of 4.20. Gardner scalped one wicket, while Megan Schutt returned wicketless.

300 international appearances for Ellyse Perry

All-rounder Ellyse Perry has become the first Aussie woman to play 300 matches in international cricket. Overall, she became the fourth player to touch this milestone. She has joined India's Mithali Raj (333), England's Charlotte Edwards (309), and New Zealand's Suzie Bates (309). While Raj and Edwards have retired, the 36-year-old Bates is in the twilight of her career.