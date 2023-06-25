Sports

Presenting list of double centurions in Women's Ashes

Tammy Beaumont rewrote the record books on Saturday (June 24) with a magnificent double-century in the ongoing one-off Women's Ashes Test. She became the first England player and fifth overall to get the mark. The opener showcased remarkable intent and scored runs all over the park. She ended up scoring 208 off 331 balls (27 fours). Here we revisit all five Women's Ashes double-centuries.

A memorable knock from Beaumont

England seemed under the pump after Australia posted 473 while batting first in Nottingham. However, Beaumont had other ideas as she put up a batting exhibition. She was involved in century partnerships with skipper Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Beaumont went down as England's last wicket as the hosts posted 463. Overall, she became the eighth batter in Women's Tests to score a double-hundred.

Joanne Broadbent's brilliance in Guildford, 1998

Former Australian all-rounder Joanne Broadbent was the first double-centurion in Women's Ashes as she got the landmark back in 1998. England posted 414 while batting first and Australia lost their first wicket at 28. Broadbent arrived at number three and changed the course of the game. She toiled the England bowlers with a marathon knock, 200 off 476 balls. The game was eventually drawn.

Michelle Goszko's knock in Shenley, 2001

On a pitch where hosts England could only manage 103 while batting first, Australia's Michelle Goszko scored runs for fun. She arrived to bat at number four with the scorecard reading 21/2. Goszko demolished England's chances of making a comeback with a sensational double-ton, 204 off 345 balls. Her knock powered Australia to an innings triumph.

When Karen Rolton demolished England in Leeds, 2001

The second Women's Ashes double-hundred of this century came from the blade of Karen Rolton in the 2001 Leeds Test. The track looked disastrous for batting as England were folded for 144 while batting first. However, Karen Rolton, who batted at number three, embraced the challenge with a brilliant knock. She batted with intent and scored 209* off 313 balls in Australia's nine-wicket victory.

Ellyse Perry's unbeaten double-ton in Sydney, 2017

The highest individual Women's Ashes score belongs to the talismanic all-rounder Ellyse Perry, who was at her best in the 2017 Sydney Test. Responding to England's first-innings score of 280, Australia were reduced to 2/54. Perry rebuilt the innings and in the process slammed a magnificent double-ton, 213* off 374 balls. Australia declared at 448/9 as the game was eventually drawn.

