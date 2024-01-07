Deepti Sharma becomes first Indian with this double: Key stats

1/3

Sports 1 min read

Deepti Sharma becomes first Indian with this double: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 09:47 pm Jan 07, 202409:47 pm

Deepti scored 30 off 27 balls (Image source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has completed 1,000 runs in Women's T20 Internationals. Deepti reached this landmark in the 2nd WT20I against Australia at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The 26-year-old was the top scorer for India in the match as they scored 130/8. Deepti is now the only Indian woman with 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in the format.

2/3

Deepti completes 1,000 WT20I runs

As mentioned, all-rounder Deepti was India's top scorer in the match. She slammed a 25-ball 30, a cameo that included five boundaries (fours). In the process, the Indian all-rounder completed 1,000 runs in Women's T20Is. She now owns 1,001 runs from 103 WT20Is at an average of 23.83. The tally includes two half-centuries. Deepti has a strike rate of 105.25 in the format.

3/3

Only Indian woman with this double

Deepti has become the only Indian woman to register the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20I cricket. Overall, she is only the fourth player after Pakistan's Nida Dar (1,839 runs and 130 wickets), Australia's Ellyse Perry (1,750+ runs and 123 wickets), and New Zealand's Sophie Devine (3,107 runs and 113 wickets) with this feat.