Sri Lanka eye series win against Zimbabwe: 3rd ODI preview

By Parth Dhall 06:44 pm Jan 10, 202406:44 pm

Sri Lanka narrowly won the 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will lock horns in the 3rd and final ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on January 11. The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0, having won the 2nd ODI. The series opener was washed out. The previous encounter was a low-scoring affair where SL chased 209 with two wickets to spare. Here is the 3rd ODI preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

As mentioned, the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the final ODI. As has been the case, the wicket here favors bowlers, especially the slower ones. Besides, batting can be a bit challenging on the surface here. One can watch the match from 2:30pm onward (IST). The match can be streamed on the Fancode app (paid subscription).

A look at the head-to-head record

SL and Zimbabwe have faced each other on 63 occasions in ODI cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Lankans have pocketed 48 wins to Zimbabwe's 12. Meanwhile, three matches have not had a result. On Lankan soil, the two sides have met in 17 conclusive ODIs. SL have won 13 matches to Zimbabwe's four. SL beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in the last bilateral series at home.

A look at the Probable XIs

SL (Probable XI): Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (captain and wicket-keeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, and Dilshan Madushanka. Zimbabwe (Probable XI): Joylord Gumbie (wicket-keeper), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Craig Ervine (captain), Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Faraz Akram, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, and Tapiwa Mufudza.

Recap of the 2nd ODI

Electing to bat, Zimbabwe had a poor start (1/1), but Craig Ervine and Joylord Gumbie (30) took them past 60. While Ryan Burl and Milton Shumba had momentary control, Ervine's 82 kept Zimbabwe afloat. They perished for 208. It wasn't a walk in the park for SL, who slumped to 112/6. However, Liyanage's 95 solidified them. Jeffrey Vandersay and Dushmantha Chameera got them home.

Key milestones on offer

Ryan Burl is 71 shy of completing 1,000 runs in ODI cricket. He will feature in his 52nd encounter. Sikandar Raza is set to complete 600 fours in international cricket. Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis is 70 away from completing 8,900 runs in international cricket. Off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana requires seven more to reach 100 wickets across formats.