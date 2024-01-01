Babar Azam averages 25.25 (Tests) in Australia: Decoding his stats

Babar Azam averages 25.25 (Tests) in Australia: Decoding his stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:50 pm Jan 01, 2024

Babar owns a solitary Test ton in Australia (Source: X/@ICC)

Babar Azam endured a rough patch in Tests last year. He has also struggled to get going in the ongoing Test tour of Australia. The talismanic batter has not enjoyed batting in Tests Down Under. He would like to improve his numbers in the third and final Test in Sydney, starting on January 3. Let's decode his dismal Test stats in Australia.

Babar guilty of throwing away starts

Babar, who stepped down as Pakistan's all-format skipper last year, has been guilty of throwing away starts in this series. His scores read 1, 41, 21, and 14 as the visitors suffered defeats in the first two games. The star batter has particularly struggled against pacers as Australian skipper Pat Cummins has dismissed him twice in this series.

An average of 25.35 in Australia

Across seven Tests on Australian soil, Babar has returned with 355 runs at a dismal average of 25.35. The tally includes a century and a fifty. In Pakistan's last Test tour of Australia, in 2019, the 29-year-old slammed 97 in Adelaide and 104 in Brisbane. He has failed to cross the 20-run mark nine times in 14 innings Down Under.

Do you know?

As far as Test cricket is concerned, Babar does not average fewer than 30 in any other nation. Meanwhile, Babar's overall numbers against Australia are impressive. He owns 876 runs across 12 Tests in this regard at 39.81. The tally includes four fifties and a couple of tons with 196 being his score against the opposition.

Dismal run in 2023

As mentioned, Babar had a forgettable time in Tests in 2023. He featured in five Tests last year and could only manage 202 runs at 22.66. Babar could not cross the 50-run mark even once across nine Test innings last year. Interestingly, he clobbered 1,184 runs at a brilliant average of 69.64 in Tests in 2022.

Decoding Babar's Test numbers

Babar marked his Test debut against West Indies in 2016. He has amassed 3,849 runs across 51 Tests, averaging 46.37. He has clubbed nine hundreds and 26 fifties. Babar has compiled 1,491 runs at home at 71. He has 1,831 and 527 runs at away and neutral venues, averaging 37.36 and 40.53, respectively.