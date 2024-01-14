Haris Rauf becomes third-highest taker for Pakistan in T20Is

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Haris Rauf becomes third-highest taker for Pakistan in T20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:36 pm Jan 14, 202401:36 pm

Rauf has now raced to 86 T20I scalps (Source: X/@ICC)

Star pacer Haris Rauf has gone past Saeed Ajmal and Umar Gul to become Pakistan's third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. The speed merchant accomplished the milestone with his first wicket in the second T20I against New Zealand in Hamilton. Ajmal and Gul finished their respective careers with 85 wickets apiece. Rauf has now gone past them. Here we look at his stats.

2/5

Three wickets in an over for Rauf

Rauf had a rough start as he went wicketless in his first three overs and conceded 33 runs. However, he aced the 19th over and claimed three wickets. Rauf dismissed Glenn Phillips and Adam Milne in his first two balls before rattling Ish Sodhi's stumps in the fourth delivery. He finished with 3/38 as NZ posted 194/8 while batting first.

3/5

Rauf only behind Afridi and Shadab

Rauf, who made his international debut in January 2020, has now raced to 88 wickets in 64 T20Is at 21.29 (ER: 8.07). The tally includes three four-wicket hauls with 4/18 being his best figures in the format. He is now only behind Shadab Khan (104) and Shahid Afridi (98) in terms of T20I wickets among Pakistan internationals.

4/5

Do you know?

Rauf's tally of 88 T20I wickets is the joint-most for any full-member team bowler since his debut. Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga trails him in this regard with 79 scalps. Among Pakistan players, Shadab Khan (58) is next on this list. Meanwhile, in T20 cricket, Rauf has raced to 245 scalps in 182 games. The tally includes a fifer.

5/5

Most wickets against NZ

Rauf has certainly enjoyed tackling NZ as he has now raced to 30 wickets in 15 games against them at an economy rate of 7.91. No other bowler has scalped more T20I wickets against the Kiwis. Rauf has also not taken more wickets against any other team. All of his three four-fers in T20Is have been recorded against the Kiwis.