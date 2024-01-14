Ashwin doesn't deserve place in India's white-ball teams: Yuvraj Singh

Ashwin doesn't deserve place in India's white-ball teams: Yuvraj Singh

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:25 pm Jan 14, 2024

Ashwin owns over 220 wickets in ODIs and T20Is combined (Source: X/@ICC)

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has passed a bold verdict on Ravichandran Ashwin's credentials in white-ball cricket. He believes the off-spinning all-rounder doesn't warrant a place in India's ODI and T20I teams. As per Yuvraj, Ashwin is a good bowler but does not add much value in the batting and fielding department. The latter hence doesn't 'deserve' a place in India's white-ball teams.

Why does this story matter?

Ashwin's journey in ODIs and T20Is has been a rollercoaster. He has made sporadic appearances in India's white-ball teams since the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. The 37-year-old was also a part of India's 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup squad. While he was not in the initial 15, the injured Axar Patel paved the way for him. Yuvraj has now opened up about Ashwin's abilities.

Yuvraj minces no words

"Ashwin is a great bowler but I don't think he deserves a place in ODIs and T20s. He is very good with the ball, but what does he bring with the bat? Or as a fielder?" Yuvraj told Times of India. "In the Test team, yes, he should be there. But in white-ball cricket, I don't think he deserves a place."

The tale of Ashwin's fortunes

Ashwin, a part of India's 2011 WC and 2013 CT-winning squads, was an integral part of India's white-ball set-up between 2011 and 2017. However, the emergence of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal meant Ashwin went back in the pecking order. He made a surprise comeback to the T20I team for the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. Notably, Ashwin was picked ahead of Chahal.

Ashwin last played in the 2023 WC

Ashwin played 19 T20Is between the 2021 and 2022 T20 WCs but was dropped thereafter. Coming to his tale in ODIs, after 2017, he played three ODIs against SA in January 2022 before being dropped again. India's preceding ODI assignment, against Australia, before the 2023 WC marked his comeback. He subsequently played in the mega tournament. Ashwin, however, played just one WC game.

His numbers in white-ball cricket

Ashwin, who continues to be a vital part of India's Test team, has fared pretty well in white-ball internationals as well. His tally reads 156 wickets in 116 ODIs and 72 strikes from 65 T20Is. His economy rate in T20Is is an impressive 6.9. He also owns an ODI fifty. Meanwhile, he boasts 490 wickets and 3,193 runs in 95 Tests.