SA's Dean Elgar completes 1,000 Test runs against India: Stats

Jan 03, 2024

Dean Elgar is the fourth SA player with this feat (Image source: X/@ICC)

South African opener Dean Elgar has completed 1,000 Test runs against India. He got to the mark with his fourth run on Day 1 of the second Test in Cape Town. Elgar had earlier smashed an 185-run knock versus India in Centurion. His defining ton helped SA win by an innings and 32 runs. Elgar is featuring in his final Test match. Here's more.

Fourth SA batter with 1,000 Test runs against India

As mentioned, Elgar has completed 1,000 runs against India in the longest format. India are the first side against whom the South African batter has reached this landmark. Notably, Elgar is only the third Proteas batter with 1,000 Test runs against India. He is behind Jacques Kallis (1,734), Hashim Amla (1,528), and AB de Villiers on this list.

Elgar smashed 185 in Centurion

Elgar smashed 185 from 287 deliveries in Centurion. On a tricky surface, he stood tall, registering his 14th ton. Notably, Elgar recorded his highest score against India in Test cricket. His previous highest Test score against them came in Vizag in 2019 (160). Elgar's 185 is also his second-highest score in Test cricket, only behind 199 against Bangladesh in 2017.

Elgar to retire following India Test series

Elgar earlier announced that he would retire following the Test series against India. SA's red-ball coach Shukri Conrad clarified that Elgar is not in his plans, and hence, the veteran took this step. "Playing the game of cricket has always been a dream of mine but having the opportunity to represent your country is the ultimate," Elgar said while announcing retirement.

Elgar gets dismissed for four by Siraj

Just after completing his milestone, Elgar had to walk back to the pavilion. He was dismissed by pacer Mohammed Siraj. A short-length ball well outside off saw Elgar force it through the covers with an angled blade. No foot movement did him as he chopped the ball into the stumps. SA were reduced to 8/2 after Siraj dismissed Aiden Markram earlier.

Elgar's numbers versus India

Across 27 innings, Elgar has 1,000 runs versus India at an average of 41.66. He owns two tons and four fifties versus India. As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns 631 runs at home versus India at 52.58. In away matches, he has 369 runs at 30.75.