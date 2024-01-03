Sydney Test: Aamer Jamal scripts records with 82 against Australia

This was his maiden fifty in Test cricket (Source: X@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan all-rounder Aamer Jamal frustrated Australian bowlers with a blistering 82-run knock in the first innings of the third and final Test in Sydney. He tackled the potent Aussie attack with great intent, smoking nine boundaries and four sixes during his 97-ball stay. This was his maiden fifty in Test cricket as he scripted several records. Here are his stats.

A stunning knock from Jamal

Jamal arrived in the middle with the scorecard reading 220/7. The visitors were further reduced to 227/9 as the end of their innings seemed near. Jamal, however, then led Pakistan's fight with a blistering knock. Unfazed by the Aussie pacers, Jamal backed his attacking game and scored runs all over the park. He eventually fell prey to Mitchell Starc as Pakistan finished at 313.

Jamal joins this elite list

Jamal's 82 is now the fourth-highest individual Test score by a Pakistan batter operating at number nine or lower. He is now only behind Asif Iqbal (146 versus England, 1967), Noman Ali (97 versus Zimbabwe, 2021), and Sarfraz Nawaz (90 versus England, 1984). Overall, he became the sixth Pakistan batter to slam a Test fifty in Australia while batting at nine or lower.

Jamal only behind Parore and Bracewell in this regard

The Pakistan all-rounder also recorded the third-highest individual score by a visiting player batting at number nine or lower in Australia. Only New Zealand duo of Adam Parore (110 in 2001) and John Bracewell (83* in 1985) are ahead in this regard. Meanwhile, Jamal and Mir Hamza's (7*) 86-run stand is now the sixth-highest 10th-wicket partnership by a visiting pair Down Under (Tests).

Six-fer on Test debut

Playing his maiden Test series, Jamal has raced to 125 runs across three Tests at 31.25. Jamal, who claimed a six-wicket haul on debut (6/111), has also taken 12 wickets at 23.08. The 27-year-old, who registered his highest First-Class score, scored his third fifty in the format. He now owns 783 runs and 88 wickets in the format.