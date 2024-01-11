Afghanistan record their highest T20I total against India (158/5)

1/7

Sports 2 min read

Afghanistan record their highest T20I total against India (158/5)

By Parth Dhall 08:59 pm Jan 11, 202408:59 pm

Mukesh Kumar took two wickets (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India restricted Afghanistan to 158/5 in the 1st T20I at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. They scored the bulk of runs through the 68-run partnership between Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai. The former smashed a 27-ball 42. Mukesh Kumar and Axar Patel took two wickets each, while Shivam Dube picked up a scalp. Afghanistan managed to record their highest T20I total against India.

2/7

Indian bowlers were on the money

India kept the Afghanistan batters at bay after Rohit Sharma elected to field. Arshdeep Singh started the proceedings with a maiden over, while Mukesh conceded just six runs in the next over. Although Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran were unscathed in the Powerplay, the visitors managed just 33/0 in this phase. Both Axar and Washington Sundar bowled in the first six overs.

3/7

Nabi, Omarzai steady the ship

Afghanistan tried to up the scoring, but Axar gave India their first breakthrough in the form of Gurbaz. Dube, who was brought into the attack, immediately dismissed Zadran. In the very next over, Axar removed Rahmat Shah. Afghanistan were down to 57/3 before Nabi and Omarzai added a 68-run partnership. They smashed 16 runs off an over bowled by Ravi Bishnoi.

4/7

Two fifty-plus partnerships

According to Cricbuzz, this was the first instance of Afghanistan recording two 50+ partnerships in the same innings against India in T20I cricket. Openers Gurbaz and Zadran also shared a 50-run stand.

5/7

Afghanistan's highest T20I total against India

As mentioned, Afghanistan have recorded their highest total against India in T20I cricket. Their previous highest total in this regard was 144/7 in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi.

6/7

Afghanistan fire in death overs

Afghanistan touched the 100-run mark in the 15th over (105/3). Nabi smashed two back-to-back sixes in the 16th over to power Afghanistan. Although Mukesh dismissed both Azmatullah and Nabi in the same over, Afghanistan made merry in the last two overs. From 130/5 in the 18th over, Afghanistan propelled to 158/5 in 20 overs. Nabi smashed 42 (2 fours and 3 sixes).

7/7

A look at other notable numbers

As mentioned Omarzai and Nabi added 68 runs, the joint-highest partnership for any wicket for Afghanistan against India. Asghar Afghan and Noor Ali Zadran shared a 68-run partnership for the fourth wicket against India in Gros Islet in 2010. Axar was the pick of India's bowlers in the match. He took two wickets for 23 runs in four overs.