Ranji Trophy 2024: Sagar Udeshi shines with 7/82 versus Baroda

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Ranji Trophy 2024: Sagar Udeshi shines with 7/82 versus Baroda

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:24 pm Jan 12, 202406:24 pm

Puducherry spinner Sagar Udeshi claimed his 16th First-Class fifer

Sagar Udeshi was the pick of the bowlers for Puducherry on Day 1 against Baroda in their 2024 Ranji Trophy encounter on Friday. The veteran spinner was unplayable by the Baroda batters as he finished with 7/82. Udeshi claimed his 16th First-Class five-wicket haul. His exceptional bowling restricted Baroda to only 218 runs in the first innings. Here we decode his stats.

2/5

A brilliant spell from the veteran spinner

The slow left-arm spinner came into the action at the first change and immediately broke the opening partnership between Kinit Patel and Jyotsnil Singh by removing them both. Udeshi then knocked over Abhimanysingh Rajput before outfoxing Vishnu Solanki and Mitesh Patel in the same over. The 37-year-old came back into the attack to dismiss Atit Sheth and Ninad Rathva.

3/5

Joint fifth-highest wicket-taker in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

Udeshi was exceptional in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy and he has continued that form this season. He returned with 42 scalps in seven matches at 17.09. He claimed four five-wicket hauls. Udeshi was the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker as he was tied with Shahbaz Nadeem. Udeshi was behind Jalaj Saxena (50), Shams Mulani (46), Kishan Singha (44) and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (43) in terms of wickets.

4/5

A look at Udeshi's First-Class numbers

Udeshi has been a late bloomer as he made his First-class debut for the Chilaw Marians Cricket Club in 2018. He moved to Puducherry in 2019 and since then has been featuring for them in all three formats. Udeshi has claimed 175 wickets in 30 First-Class matches at an average above 18. This was his 16th five-wicket haul.

5/5

How has the match proceeded?

Batting first, Baroda were off to a good start before Udeshi ran through their batting order. From 91/0 they were reduced to 156/7 courtesy of some exceptional bowling from Udeshi. Eventually, Baroda folded for only 218 in the first innings with Jyotsnil only slamming a fifty. Udeshi finished with 7/82. In reply, Puducherry are 54/3 at stumps on Day 1.