Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava records his maiden ODI fifer: Key stats

Sports

By Parth Dhall 12:02 am Jan 09, 202412:02 am

The left-arm pacer conceded 32 runs in 10 overs

Zimbabwe seamer Richard Ngarava starred with a five-wicket haul, albeit in a losing cause against Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI in Colombo. Ngarava's exploits inspired hope in the Zimbabwe camp as the hosts attempted to chase 209. They were earlier bundled out in 44.4 overs. Sri Lanka eventually claimed a two-wicket win as the match went down to the wire.

A scintillating performance from Ngarava

Left-arm seamer Richard Ngarava shone for Zimbabwe in a low-scoring encounter. He ran through SL's top order, dismissing Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, and Sadeera Samarawickrama. Ngarava then removed Charith Asalanka and Maheesh Theekshana to complete his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. The left-arm pacer conceded 32 runs in 10 overs, including as many as three maidens.

First Zimbabwe player with this feat

Ngarava has become the first player to take a five-wicket haul for Zimbabwe against Sri Lanka in ODI cricket. Before this match, the best bowling figures for the Lankans against Zimbabwe belonged to Paul Strang (4/32).

A look at his career stats

Ngarava made his ODI debut in February 2017 in a match against Afghanistan in Harare. As of now, he has snapped up 55 wickets from 43 ODIs at an average of 31.25. The tally includes a four-wicket haul and a fifer. He has an economy rate of 5.31 in the format. Notably, the bulk of his ODI wickets have come against SL (14).