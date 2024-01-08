SL claim two-wicket win over Zimbabwe in 2nd ODI: Stats

By Parth Dhall

Sri Lanka won the match in 49 overs

Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe in the 2nd ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on January 8. The hosts successfully chased down 209 but lost eight wickets in a chase that was down to the wire. Richard Ngarava took five wickets, while Janith Liyanage powered SL's chase (49 overs). Earlier, an exceptional four-wicket haul from Maheesh Theekshana helped SL bowl out Zimbabwe for 208.

A look at the match summary

Electing to bat, Zimbabwe had a poor start (1/1), but Craig Ervine and Joylord Gumbie (30) took them past 60. While Ryan Burl and Milton Shumba had momentary control, Ervine's 82 kept Zimbabwe afloat. They perished for 208. It wasn't a walk in the park for SL, who slumped to 112/6. However, Liyanage's 95 solidified them. Jeffrey Vandersay and Dushmantha Chameera got them home.

Ervine inspired hope in Zimbabwe's camp

Ervine came to the middle after Zimbabwe lost opener Tinashe Kamunhukamwe on the match's third ball. He then added 60 runs with Gumbie. Although Zimbabwe crossed 100, they lost Milton Shumba and Sikandar Raza soon after. Ervine and Burl then took the tourists past 180. The former slammed 82 off 102 balls (9 fours and 1 six), recording his 20th ODI fifty.

6,000 international runs for Ervine

During the match, Ervine became the eighth player to score 6,000 runs across formats for Zimbabwe. He is behind Andy Flower (11,580), Grant Flower (10,028), Brendan Taylor (9,938), Hamilton Masakadza (9,543), Alistair Campbell (8,043), Sean Williams (7,681), and Sikandar Raza (7,105) in terms of international runs for Zimbabwe. Ervine completed 6,000 international runs in his 203rd encounter.

Theekshana takes his fifth four-fer

Theekshana took four wickets for 31 runs in 9.4 overs, including a maiden. First up, he broke the 60-run partnership (second wicket) between Gumbie and Ervine. Theekshana then dismissed Shumba, Burl, and Faraz Akram to complete his four-fer. The off-spinner took his fifth four-wicket haul in the format. He has now raced to 54 ODI wickets.

10 ODI wickets against Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe have become the first side against whom Theekshana has 10 wickets in ODI cricket. The off-spinner owns 10 wickets from six games at an incredible average of 15.50 against Zimbabwe. Two of his four-fers have come against them.

Richard Ngarava takes his maiden ODI fifer

Left-arm seamer Richard Ngarava shone for Zimbabwe in a low-scoring encounter. He ran through their top order, dismissing Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, and Sadeera Samarawickrama. Ngarava then removed Charith Asalanka and Theekshana to complete his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. The left-arm pacer conceded 32 runs in 10 overs, including as many as three maidens.

Maiden ODI fifty for Liyanage

Liyanage, playing only his second ODI, guided the hosts to a memorable win. He came to the middle after SL were reduced to 16/2 in 2.2 overs. The right-handed batter held his ground even though SL lost five wickets before the 100-run mark. With Theekshana's support, Liyanage took SL past 160. The latter eventually scored a 127-ball 95 (6 fours and 2 sixes).