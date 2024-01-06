2nd WT20I: India aim to seal series against Australia

1/8

Sports 3 min read

2nd WT20I: India aim to seal series against Australia

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:08 pm Jan 06, 202407:08 pm

India defeated Australia by nine wickets in the first WT20I in Navi Mumbai (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

After defeating Australia by nine wickets in the first WT20I clash, India are riding high on confidence as they stare at a historic series win. The Indian eves will look to maintain the winning momentum on January 7 when they will lock horns against Australia for the second encounter. Meanwhile, the Aussies will be desperate to make a comeback after a poor outing.

2/8

Venue, pitch, streaming details and more

Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium will host the second encounter between India and Australia on January 7 from 7:00pm IST. The surface here is generally good for batting but like the first game, pacers will get some help with the new ball. Sports18 Network will broadcast the match live on television but fans can also live-stream on the Jio Cinema app and website.

3/8

A look at the head-to-head record

India Women and Australia Women have clashed in a total of 32 T20Is, with the latter winning 23 games. While India have won only seven WT20Is, one match finished in a tie (NR: 1). It is worth noting that India have won only two WT20Is against Australia at home. The rest of their wins have come at away and neutral venues.

4/8

India Women eye first WT20I series win against Australia (home)

Harmanpreet Kaur and company have only won one WT20I series against Australia that too in Australia in 2022. They have never won a WT20I series against the Aussies at home. So this is a massive opportunity for the Indian eves to prevail over them in home conditions. The last time Australia came to India, they won the five-match WT20I series 4-1.

5/8

Australian batters will look to step up against Indian pacers

Australia struggled against the Indian seamers Renuka Singh Thakur and Titas Sadhu in the Powerplay. Sadhu was unbelievable in the first encounter. Therefore, the Australian top order of Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath will need to step up in the second game to stay alive in the series. Their bowlers also had an off day as they were taken to the cleaners.

6/8

Here are the probable XIs

Indian Women's probable XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu and Renuka Singh Thakur. Australia Women's probable XI: Alyssa Healy (captain and wicket-keeper), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Anabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, and Darcie Brown.

7/8

A look at the key players

Mandhana has amassed 679 runs in 23 WT20Is against Australia at 30.86. She has hammered seven fifties. Healy and Mooney have compiled 2,629 and 2,525 runs in WT20Is for Australia. Mooney owns 834 runs in 23 WT20Is against India (50s: 8). Deepti is India's highest wicket-taker with 102 scalps while Megan Schutt is the joint highest overall in WT20Is with 130 scalps.

8/8

Here are the Dream11 team predictions

Option 1: Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar (VC), Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu and Megan Schutt. Option 2: Alyssa Healy (C), Smriti Mandhana, Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur (VC), Titas Sadhu and Darcie Brown.