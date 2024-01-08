SL vs ZIM: Maheesh Theekshana takes his fifth ODI four-fer

By Parth Dhall 08:28 pm Jan 08, 202408:28 pm

Spinner Maheesh Theekshana was the pick of Sri Lanka's bowlers in the 2nd ODI against Zimbabwe at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. He picked up four wickets as the visitors were bundled out for 208 in 44.4 overs, batting first. Theekshana, who bowled nearly 10 overs, ended up taking his fifth career four-wicket haul in the format. Here are the key stats.

Theekshana took four wickets for 31 runs in 9.4 overs, including a maiden. First up, he broke the 60-run partnership (second wicket) between Joylord Gumbie and Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine. Theekshana knocked over Gumbie in the 12th over. Notably, Zimbabwe lost opener Tinashe Kamunhukamwe in the first over. Theekshana then dismissed Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, and Faraz Akram to complete his four-fer.

Theekshana races to 54 ODI wickets

Theekshana has been one of the leading spinners from Sri Lanka in white-ball cricket. The off-spinner made his ODI debut in 2021 in a match against South Africa in Colombo. As of now, he has snapped up 54 wickets from 37 ODIs at a decent average of 26.75. The tally includes an economy rate of 4.65. He is yet to take an ODI fifer.

10 ODI wickets against Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe have become the first side against whom Theekshana has 10 wickets in ODI cricket. The off-spinner owns 10 wickets from six games at an incredible average of 15.50 against Zimbabwe. Two of his four-fers have come against them.