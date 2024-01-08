Jalaj Saxena becomes third all-rounder to accomplish this domestic double

1/8

Sports 3 min read

Jalaj Saxena becomes third all-rounder to accomplish this domestic double

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:11 pm Jan 08, 202408:11 pm

Jalaj Saxena owns 6,000-plus runs and 400-plus wickets in First-Class cricket (Photo credit: X/@jalajsaxena33)

Kerala all-rounder Jalaj Saxena became only the third Indian cricketer to amass 9,000 runs and scalp 600 wickets in the domestic circuit across formats. Saxena reached this sensational milestone during Kerala's Ranji Trophy encounter against Uttar Pradesh in Alappuzha on Monday. The match ended in a draw as the all-rounder claimed three wickets in total. Here are further details.

2/8

Only the third Indian with this domestic double

Saxena has amassed 9,270 runs from 308 matches in the domestic circuit across formats. The experienced campaigner owns 17 centuries and 40 fifties in domestic cricket. With the ball, he has claimed 602 scalps, with 413 wickets coming from First-Class cricket. Madan Lal (744 wickets and 11,375 runs) and Vinoo Mankad (782 wickets and 11,591 runs) are the other cricketers to achieve this feat.

3/8

Decoding Saxena's First-Class numbers

Saxena, who started his career at Madhya Pradesh, shifted to Kerala in 2016 and has been a stalwart for them, especially with the ball. Overall, the all-rounder has 6,574 runs from 134 First-Class matches at 34.60. He has hammered 14 centuries and 32 fifties in this format. With the ball, he has claimed 413 wickets including 28 five-wicket hauls (10 WM: 7).

4/8

A stalwart in List A cricket!

The 37-year-old has returned with 2,035 runs from 104 List A matches at 25.75. Saxena has slammed three hundred and seven fifties in the 50-over format. Saxena has struck 117 wickets in this format at an average of 29.88. The spinner has claimed a solitary fifer. His best bowling figures of 7/41 came in the 2019 Deodhar Trophy.

5/8

Decent numbers in T20s

Saxena's success in T20s came mostly with the ball as he claimed 72 wickets in 70 matches at 18.43, scalping two fifers and as many four-wicket hauls. He maintained an economy rate of 6.74. With the bat, the 37-year-old has scored 661 runs at a paltry average of 16.52. His strike rate of 87.08 is very low as he slammed a solitary fifty.

6/8

Jalaj Saxena was the highest wicket-taker in 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

Saxena had a tremendous 2022-23 Ranji Trophy as he claimed the most wickets in the campaign. He scalped 50 dismissals from eight matches at an average of 19.26. He owned six five-wicket hauls, more than any other bowler. Saxena's 8/36 came against Services last season.

7/8

Saxena was ignored in consecutive Irani Cups

Despite scalping 50 wickets in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy, Saxena was overlooked in the Rest of India side for the 2022-23 Irani Cup that happened in March 2023 against Madhya Pradesh. He was again left out in the 2023-24 Irani Cup against Saurashtra.

8/8

Saxena has played a single IPL match

Saxena has been a stalwart in domestic cricket for a long time and has featured in a single IPL game. He was with Mumbai Indians in 2013 and 2014 seasons. He moved to RCB in 2015 IPL. Saxena joined Delhi Capitals in the 2019 auction before getting released next year. He joined Punjab Kings in the 2021 IPL and played a single game.