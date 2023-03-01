Sports

Irani Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal clocks double-century versus Madhya Pradesh

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 01, 2023, 02:50 pm 1 min read

Yashasvi Jaiswal averages over 70 in FC cricket (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal smoked a stellar double-century in the ongoing Irani Cup 2023. The left-handed batter played with remarkable intent as he reached the milestone off just 230 deliveries. Jaiswal has truly been sensational in red-ball cricket as he has now crossed the 50-run mark 10 times in 25 innings. Here we look at how the youngster has fared in First-Class cricket.

A look at his numbers

As mentioned, Jaiswal's numbers in the traditional format are astronomical. He has raced past 1,650 runs in the format with his average being over 70. Such has been his conversion rate that he owns eight tons and only a couple of fifties in the format. His highest score in the whites read 265. Many are backing him to get an Indian call-up soon.

Another fine knock from Jaiswal

Rest of India won the toss and opted to bat at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior. Jaiswal arrived at number three after skipper Mayank Agarwal perished cheaply. He joined forces with Abhimanyu Easwaran and the duo led their side's fightback with a triple-century stand. Besides Jaiswal, Easwaran also touched the three-figure mark, adding to Madhya Pradesh's agony.