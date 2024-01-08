Franz Beckenbauer passes away at 78: Decoding his exceptional stats

Franz Beckenbauer was one of the pioneers of the game

German football legend, Franz Beckenbauer, who is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of the game, breathed his last at the age of 78. The former German captain was suffering from several health problems for the last few years. He is one of the three men to win the FIFA World Cup as a player and a manager. Here's more.

Third man to complete this unique FIFA World Cup double

Beckenbauer won the FIFA World Cup title as a player in 1974 with West Germany. He repeated that feat as a manager of West Germany in the 1990 World Cup. Only three men have won the World Cup as a player and also as a manager. Brazil's Mario Zagallo and France's Didier Deschamps are the other two to achieve this feat.

A look at his career as a player

Beckenbauer came up through the ranks at Bayern Munich. He made his debut in 1964 in Regionalliga, second division in Germany. He featured in 584 matches for Bayern. In 1977, he joined the New York Cosmos and remained there for four seasons, playing 105 matches. He joined Hamburger in 1980, featuring in 38 matches. He returned to Cosmos for a single season before retiring.