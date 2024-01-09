Mohammad Rizwan named Pakistan T20I vice-captain: Decoding the stats

Mohammad Rizwan has replaced Shadab Khan as Pakistan's new vice-captain in T20Is (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Mohammad Rizwan has been appointed as the new vice-captain of Pakistan's T20I side by the Pakistan Cricket Board. The wicket-keeper batter has replaced spinner Shadab Khan as the vice-captain of the team. He will work as a deputy to Shaheen Afridi, who has taken over as captain. Rizwan and Shaheen's first assignment will be the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Rizwan replaces Shadab as Pakistan's T20I vice-captain

Following the disappointment at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, there have been a lot of leadership changes for Pakistan, with Babar Azam stepping aside from captaincy. Shadab, who is out with an ankle injury, has been replaced by Rizwan as Pakistan's new vice-captain. He has enough experience to work as a deputy to Shaheen ahead of the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.

I am thankful to the PCB: Rizwan

Rizwan is grateful for the opportunity handed to him by the PCB. "It is an honor to be named as the vice-captain of Pakistan Men's T20I side. I am thankful to the PCB for entrusting me with this responsibility. I am looking forward to working closely with the captain, coaching staff, and my teammates to contribute to the team's success," Rizwan told ESPNcricinfo.

A look at Rizwan's T20I stats

Rizwan has been a mainstay for Pakistan in T20Is. He has amassed 2,797 runs in 73 innings at an average of 49.07 with 25 half-centuries and a solitary century. The 31-year-old wicket-keeper batter has maintained a strike rate of 127.30. Rizwan has taken 41 catches while affecting 11 stumping in this format. Rizwan has compiled 6,945 runs in 238 T20s at 43.95 (SR: 127.05).

Rizwan has experience in captaincy!

Rizwan led Pakistan in two Tests against New Zealand, in late 2020 and early 2021 following Babar's injury. He has been the captain of the Pakistan Super League outfit Multan Sultans since 2021. He guided them to the title in 2021. They qualified for the final in 2022 and 2023. The 31-year-old has captained in 64 out of 238 T20s.

A look at Pakistan's T20I squad against New Zealand

This series will be Shaheen's maiden leadership assignment as Pakistan's T20I captain. Pakistan squad: Shaheen Afridi (captain), Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Here's the T20I series schedule

1st T20I - January 12, Eden Park, Auckland (11:40 AM IST). 2nd T20I - January 14, Seddon Park, Hamilton (11:40 AM IST). 3rd T20I - January 17, University Oval, Dunedin (5:30 AM IST). 4th T20I - January 19, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (11:40 AM IST). 5th T20I - January 21, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (5:30 AM IST).