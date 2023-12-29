Boxing Day Test: Hamza, Shaheen claim four-fers against Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:16 am Dec 29, 2023

Shaheen completed 150 First-Class wickets during his spell (Source: X/@ICC)

Pakistan pacers Mir Hamza and Shaheen Afridi were sensational with the ball in the third innings of the ongoing second and Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne. Both fast bowlers walked away with four wickets apiece as the daunting Aussie line-up was restricted to 262/10. While Shaheen completed 150 First-Class wickets during his spell, Hamza recorded his best figures. Here are their stats.

Fine spells from Pakistan pace duo

In his first two overs, Afridi dismissed Usman Khawaja (0) and Marnus Labuschagne (4). He then dismissed Steve Smith (50) on the final ball of Day 3 before getting the better of Mitchell Starc (9). Meanwhile, Hamza also took two wickets early on, dismissing David Warner (6) and Travis Head (0). Mitchell Marsh (96) and Alex Carey (53) were his other victims.

Best figures for Hamza

Hamza, who made his Test debut in 2018, returned with 4/32 in 18.1 overs. This was his maiden four-fer in the format as the left-arm pacer has now raced to eight scalps in four games at 43.37. The 31-year-old also scalped two wickets in Australia's first innings. He has now raced to 424 FC scalps, averaging 22-plus. The tally includes 15 fifers.

150 FC wickets for Shaheen

Shaheen, who returned with 4/76 in 27 overs, recorded his best Test figures against the Aussies. Having returned with 2/85 in Australia's first innings, the young paceman has now raced to 113 Test scalps in 29 games at 26.71 (5W: 4). With his first wicket in the second outing, Shaheen completed 150 FC wickets. He now owns 153 wickets in the format, averaging 25-plus.

How has the match proceeded?

Australia posted 318 after being asked to bat first as Marnus Labuschagne scored 63. Pakistan made 264 in response thanks to fifties from Abdullah Shafique (62) and skipper Shan Masood (54). Pat Cummins claimed five wickets. Marsh (96), Smith (50), and Alex Carey (53) helped Australia finish at 262 in their second outing. Pakistan need 317 to win and level the series 1-1.