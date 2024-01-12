Ranji Trophy 2024: Virat Singh hammers his 10th First-Class century

Virat Singh hammered a 171-ball 108 against Maharashtra in 2024 Ranji Trophy

Virat Singh played a captain's knock for Jharkhand on Day 1 of their encounter against Maharashtra at the 2024 Ranji Trophy on Friday. Virat hammered his tenth century in this format. The 26-year-old's 108-run knock was studded with eight boundaries and three sixes. Jharkhand were 289/5 when Virat was dismissed for a 171-ball 108. Here are further details.

A captain's knock from Virat

Virat came to the crease when Jharkhand were 73/2. He joined forces with in-form Kumar Suraj. The duo complimented each other brilliantly as they stitched a 145-run partnership. After Suraj perished for 85, Virat continued his onslaught and added 65 runs with Kumar Kushagra. They together took the total beyond the 280-run mark. Eventually, Virat was dismissed by Maharashtra spinner Hitesh Walunj.

Virat Singh had a decent 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

Virat had a decent outing in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy as he finished with 498 runs from eight matches at an average of 38.30. The 26-year-old batter hammered two centuries and as many fifties. He was Jharkhand's second-highest run-getter behind Saurabh Tiwary (653).

A look at Virat Singh's First-Class numbers

Playing his 46th First-Class match, Virat has completed 2,500 runs in this format at an average above 35. Besides 10 centuries, he has also smashed seven fifties. Virat made his First-Class debut for Jharkhand in December 2014 against Assam. Since then, he has been a mainstay for them in all three formats. He has featured in 71 List A and 79 T20s for Jharkhand.

How has the match proceeded?

Saurashtra started brilliantly with Kumar Deobrat and Nazim Siddiqui looking in good touch. After both their dismissal, Suraj and Virat added 145 runs together. Virat slammed a ton. Currently, Kushagra (32*) and all-rounder Anukul Roy (9*) are at the crease as Jharkhand has posted 292/5 in the first innings at Stumps on Day 1. Walunj has claimed 3/76 while Ashay Palkar has scalped 2/47.