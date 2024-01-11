Wanindu Hasaranga claims his fourth five-wicket haul in ODIs: Stats

Wanindu Hasaranga claims his fourth five-wicket haul in ODIs: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:58 pm Jan 11, 202408:58 pm

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga ran past the Zimbabwe batting order (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga ran past the Zimbabwe batting order with a terrific five-wicket haul at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. In a rain-hit contest, the match was stopped twice before being reduced to 27 overs a side. Zimbabwe had no answers to Hasaranga's bowling as the right-arm spinner dominated the show. He finished with 7/19 from 5.5 overs as Zimbabwe managed 96/10.

A dream return for Hasaranga

Returning to the fold after an injury, Hasaranga fooled Takudzwanashe Kaitano with a googly as his attempted sweep resulted in a catch. In the 11th over, another googly outfoxed Joylord Gumbie, who was trapped LBW. Craig Ervine failed to read Hasaranga's line and was out leg before. Milton Shumba was Hasaranga's fourth victim before he Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, and Blessing Muzarabani.

Hasaranga averages 14.60 versus Zimbabwe

Playing his 49th ODI, Hasaranga has raced to 74 scalps at an average of 26.31. He managed his fourth five-wicket haul, besides also owning a four-fer. In seven ODIs versus Zimbabwe, Hasaranga owns 15 scalps at 14.60. As per ESPNcricinfo, Hasaranga has 44 scalps in home ODIs from 24 games at 20.81. It was his maiden five-wicket haul at home.

Unique records for Hasaranga

Hasaranga's 7/17 is the second-best bowling figure by a Sri Lankan bowler against Zimbabwe in ODI cricket. Chaminda Vaas (8/19) is ahead of Hasaranga, who broke Ajantha Mendis's record (6/29). Meanwhile, Hasaranga has clocked the best figures by a Lankan versus Zimbabwe at RPS, Colombo.

Hasaranga takes his 7th five-wicket haul in List A cricket

Hasaranga claimed his 7th five-wicket haul in List A cricket. He also owns six four-wicket hauls. He has raced to 143 scalps at an average below 23. Notably, he registered his career-best figures in the 50-over format.