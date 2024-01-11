India extend their winning streak against Afghanistan, win Mohali T20I

By Parth Dhall 10:48 pm Jan 11, 202410:48 pm

Shivam Dube led India to a one-sided win (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India beat Afghanistan in the 1st T20I at a chilly Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The hosts chased down 159, with Shivam Dube playing a match-winning knock. He also took a wicket in the first innings. Earlier, a crucial partnership between Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai saved Afghanistan from a batting collapse. They recorded their highest T20I score against India (158/5).

A look at the match summary

Afghanistan had a steady start after India invited them to bat. Although openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran added 50 runs, they were at bay. Afghanistan were down to 57/3 before Nabi and Omarzai added 68 runs. Some death-over exploits powered the Afghans to 158/5. India lost Rohit Sharma early, but contributions from Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Dube, and Jitesh Sharma got India home.

Dube's second half-century in T20I cricket

Dube guided India to a six-wicket win. He smashed an unbeaten 60 off 40 balls, a knock laced with 5 fours and 2 sixes. The left-handed batter helped India recover from 28/2, sharing stands with Varma, Jitesh, and lastly Rinku Singh. Dube slammed his second half-century in T20I cricket. His only other T20I half-century came in 2019, the year wherein he made his debut.

A forgettable record for Rohit

Indian captain Rohit departed in the first over after a terrible mix-up with Gill. The former was run out at the non-striker's end. Rohit was livid with Gill, who did not respond to his call on the chase's second ball. It was the sixth instance of Rohit getting run-out in T20Is, the joint-most for an Indian batter along with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

Two fifty-plus partnerships

Nabi was Afghanistan's top scorer in the match. He smashed 42 off 27 balls, a knock laced with 2 fours and 3 sixes. Azmatullah assisted him with a 29-run knock. According to Cricbuzz, this was the first instance of Afghanistan recording two 50+ partnerships in the same innings against India in T20I cricket. Openers Gurbaz and Zadran also shared a 50-run stand.

Afghanistan's highest T20I total against India

As mentioned, Afghanistan have recorded their highest total against India in T20I cricket. Their previous highest total in this regard was 144/7 in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi.

A look at other notable numbers

Omarzai and Nabi added 68 runs, the joint-highest partnership for any wicket for Afghanistan against India. Asghar Afghan and Noor Ali Zadran shared a 68-run partnership for the fourth wicket against India in Gros Islet in 2010. Axar Patel was the pick of India's bowlers in the match. He took two wickets for 23 runs in four overs. Mukesh Kumar also scalped two wickets.

India unbeaten against Afghanistan in T20Is

India and Afghanistan have met in only six T20Is as of now. While India remain unbeaten with five wins, one of these games was washed out. The two sides have locked horns thrice in the ICC T20 World Cup and once in the Asia Cup. Last year, the India-Afghanistan final at the Asian Games (men's T20 competition) had no result.