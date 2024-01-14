2nd T20I, Adam Milne shines with 4/33 versus Pakistan: Stats

Jan 14, 2024

Adam Milne claimed his second T20I four-wicket haul against Pakistan (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Adam Milne was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand against Pakistan in the second T20I at Seddon Park on Sunday. The speedster bowled well to claim his second four-wicket haul in T20I cricket. The 31-year-old finished with 4/33 restricting Pakistan to 173 and helping the Kiwis register a 21-run victory to take a 2-0 lead in the series. Here's more.

A match-winning effort from Milne

Milne struck early for New Zealand as he removed the dangerous Mohammad Rizwan in the second over. Later, he returned on his second spell to knock over Fakhar Zaman, who was involved in a great 87-run partnership with Babar Azam. The 31-year-old was spectacular in the slog overs as he claimed the wickets of Shaheen Afridi and Usama Mir to guide NZ to victory.

Third-most wickets in NZ-Pakistan T20I series

In the T20I series involving New Zealand and Pakistan, Milne owns the third-most wickets. The 31-year-old speedster has claimed 25 wickets in 16 T20Is against the Men in Green at an average of 19.48. Both his four-wicket hauls have come against Pakistan. Only Tim Southee with 34 wickets and Haris Rauf with 30 scalps are ahead of him in the NZ-Pakistan T20I series.

Here are his numbers in home, away and neutral venues

Milne has featured in 22 home T20Is while returning with 37 scalps at an impressive average of 17.37. His best figures of 5/26 came at home. The speedster has scalped 10 wickets in 14 away T20Is at 39.20. He has returned with nine wickets in 13 neutral venue games at an average of 36.33. The stats show how dangerous Milne can be at home.

A look at his T20I numbers

Playing his 49th T20I, Milne has raced to 56 wickets in the shortest format of the game. He scalped his second four-wicket haul while also claiming a solitary fifer. Overall, the speedster is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is for New Zealand. Milne had a decent 2023 as he finished with 14 wickets in 12 T20Is, becoming NZ's third-highest wicket-taker last year.

A look at the match summary

NZ were off to a flier with Finn Allen and Devon Conway adding 59 runs for the opening wicket. The former, who scored 74, was also involved in a half-century partnership with Kane Williamson as the Kiwis finished at 194/8. In reply, Pakistan were 10/2 when Fakhar and Babar rescued them with fifties. However, Milne's four-fer meant the Men in Green fell short.