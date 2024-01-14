Lautaro Martinez attains this unique Serie A record for Inter

Sports 2 min read

Lautaro Martinez attains this unique Serie A record for Inter

By Rajdeep Saha 05:21 pm Jan 14, 202405:21 pm

Having played 18 matches in the Serie A this season, Martinez owns 18 goals and two assists (Photo credit: X/@Inter)

Lautaro Martinez was once again on the scoresheet as Inter thumped Monza 5-1 on matchday 20. The Argentine forward scored a brace with a goal in either half. Martinez has been in sensational form this season and leads the goal-scoring chart in Serie A. With his brace, Martinez has raced to 20 goals involvement in the Serie A 2023-24 season. Here are further details.

20 goals involvement for the fourth successive season

Having played 18 matches in the Serie A this season, Martinez owns 18 goals and two assists. For the fourth successive season, Martinez has clocked 20 goals involvement in the Serie A. He managed 21 goals and six assists last season. In 2021-22, he managed 21 goals and three assists. In 2020-21, he clocked 17 goals and six assists.

Decoding his overall Serie A numbers

In 191 Serie A matches for Inter, Martinez is closing in on 100 goals. He has smashed home 97 goals. On the other hand, the versatile forward also owns 22 assists.

Decoding his Serie A 2023-24 season in stats

As per Opta, Martinez's 16 goals have come from inside the box. He has managed 46 shots (excluding blocks) with 27 shots on target. Martinez has created 16 chances, besides smashing the woodwork twice. Out of 441 passes attempted, Martinez has completed 341 passes. He has also made 17 tackles, besides registering 12 take-ons completed. He owns 16 interceptions and six clearances.

20+ goals across competitions in three successive seasons

Martinez has raced to 20 goals this season in all competitions from 25 matches. Besides his 18 in the Serie A, he has two goals in the Champions League. He managed 28 goals in 2022-23 and 25 in the 2021-22 season. Martinez scored 19, 21, and nine goals in the seasons before 2021-22. Overall, he owns 122 goals in 263 Inter appearances.

Inter lead the Serie A table with 51 points

Inter have picked up 51 points after 20 Serie A games this season. They lead the show with 16 wins, three draws, and one defeat. Inter have a five-point lead over Juventus, who have played 19 games. Meanwhile, for only the second time in their history in a single league season, Inter have picked up at least 51 points after 2006-07 (54).