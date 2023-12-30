January transfer window: 5 players Premier League clubs could target

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:10 pm Dec 30, 2023

Many clubs have shown interest to sign Brentford's Ivan Toney in the January window (Photo credit: X/@ivantoney24)

The January transfer window is an opportunity for the Premier League clubs to reinforce their roster and launch a fresh fight for the title heading into the New Year. While Manchester City need more depth in midfield, Chelsea and Manchester United's problems are in attack. Meanwhile, Arsenal and Liverpool need to strengthen their defense. Here we decode players Premier League could target in January.

Manchester City may target Argentine midfielder Exequiel Palacios

With Kalvin Phillips all set to leave the club, Manchester City desperately need someone who can be Rodri's backup. Hence, they are linked with Bayer Leverkusen's Exequiel Palacios, who has been sensational under the tutelage of Xabi Alonso this season. Palacio has been a stalwart in midfield for Leverkusen, starting from recycling possession to creating chances, the 25-year-old can seamlessly adapt to different roles.

Liverpool strongly linked with Portuguese defender Goncalo Inacio

Liverpool are leading the Premier League heading into the New Year and they need to refresh their backline with Joel Matip out injured. Hence, someone like Goncalo Inacio can be an option. He is a modern defender who can play in different roles. He has been a mainstay for Sporting since making his debut in the 2020-21 season.

Serhou Guirassy can fix Manchester United's goal-scoring woes

Manchester United have struggled to score goals this season and therefore they need someone who can fix that issue. They are linked with Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy, who has averaged around 10 goals per season throughout his career. He is the second-highest goal-scorer in the Bundesliga this season with 17 goals. Guirassy is a predator in the penalty area, which can fix United's goal-scoring woes.

Can Ivan Toney solve Chelsea's issues upfront?

Chelsea desperately need a goal-scorer to resurrect this season. Therefore, they may turn to Brentford's Ivan Toney. Although he has not played for seven months following his punishment for betting, Toney has been consistently scoring goals for Brentford. He returned with 20 goals last season, which was his best output in the Premier League. Toney has experience and great instincts which will help Chelsea.

Arsenal may land talented Ajax defender Jorrel Hato

Arsenal need to reinforce their backline to fight for the Premier League title. They have been strongly linked with Ajax's versatile defender Jorrel Hato. The 17-year-old Dutchman, who primarily featured as a centre-back can also slot in as a left-back, making him an ideal player for the Gunners. Hato reads the game brilliantly and is a great passer with 85.3% passing accuracy (2023-24 Eredivisie).