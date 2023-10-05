Champions League winners Manchester City beat RB Leipzig 3-1: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha

Substitutes Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku scored late goals as Manchester City claimed a 3-1 win over RB Leipzig (Photo credit: X/@ChampionsLeague)

Substitutes Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku scored late goals as Manchester City claimed a 3-1 win over RB Leipzig on matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 season. Defending champions City came into the game on the back of losses to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup and Wolves in the Premier League. However, they came back to winning ways in style.

How did the match pan out?

Phil Foden handed Pep Guardiola's side a deserved lead with a difficult shot on the bounce following a cutback by Rico Lewis. Leipzig equalized in the 48th minute as Lois Openda raced onto a through ball before slotting the ball past Ederson. Foden hit the post with a free-kick and Erling Haaland missed a host of chances. An in-form Alvarez and Doku scored thereafter.

In-form Alvarez gets to 10 goals involvement this season

Alvarez and Doku managed a goal and an assist each. Alvarez has raced to six goals and four assists this season in all competitions, including three goals in the Champions League from two matches.

City equal longest European unbeaten run by an English club

City have now equaled the longest European unbeaten run by an English club, going level on 16 with Leeds (1967-1968), Tottenham (1967-1972), Chelsea (2018-2019), and West Ham, whose run started last year and is going on strongly.

Man City stay strong in their group

With successive 3-1 wins in Group G, Man City stay atop, having claimed six points. Leipzig stay second with three points (W1 L1). On the other hand, both Young Boys and Crvena Zvezda opened their account after playing out a 2-2 draw.