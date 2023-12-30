Premier League 2023-24, Chelsea edge past Luton Town 3-2: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:03 pm Dec 30, 202308:03 pm

Cole Palmer scored a brace and also provided an assist against Luton Town (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Chelsea edged past Luton Town with a 3-2 win on matchday 20 of the 2023-24 Premier League season at Kenilworth Road. Cole Palmer handed Chelsea an early lead before he turned provider for Noni Madueke's second goal. Palmer completed his brace in the second half before goals from Ross Barkley and Elijah Adebayo gave some hope to the hosts. Here are the further details.

Chelsea register these Premier League records

Chelsea have not lost their final league game in any of their last 12 calendar years (W7, D4) since a 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa at the Stamford Bridge back in 2011. Luton won their last home league game against Chelsea, beating them 2-0 in December 1991. But they lost to Chelsea 3-2 when they faced them in the FA Cup in March 2022.

Cole Palmer ran the show for the Blues

Palmer scored a brilliant brace and also provided the assist for Madueke's strike. As per Opta, he has scored and assisted in four different Premier League games this season, more than any other player. Palmer has now scored eight goals this season in 16 Premier League appearances while registering 12 goal involvements (four assists), more than any other Chelsea player this season.