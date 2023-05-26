Business

Ashneer Grover deletes alleged defamatory posts against BharatPe: Here's why

Ashneer Grover deletes alleged defamatory posts against BharatPe: Here's why

Written by Athik Saleh May 26, 2023, 02:34 pm 2 min read

Ashneer Grover removed social media posts against BharatPe after Delhi HC expressed displeasure

The relationship between BharatPe and its ousted co-founder Ashneer Grover is anything but cordial. The two are not immune to throwing disrespectful language at each other. Now, it seems at least one of them is done with that. Grover has informed the Delhi High Court that he has removed alleged defamatory posts against the fintech company. Let's see what prompted this change of heart.

Why does this story matter?

The tussle between Grover and BharatPe has been the subject of media headlines for a while. The animosity between the two reached the footsteps of the Delhi High Court after the company filed a criminal lawsuit against Grover and his family for alleged cheating and embezzlement.

It was followed by more lawsuits by other co-founders of the Gurgaon-based firm.

Delhi HC pulled up Grover, BharatPe for using 'defamatory' language

On May 16, the Delhi High Court expressed displeasure over the "unparliamentary" and "defamatory" language used by Grover and BharatPe to each other. "This is not a street fight between some rival gangs in the corner of the city," said Justice Prateek Jalan. "If you have both decided to enter the gutter, please remain there," he added.

Grover wants to come out of the 'gutter'

The comment by the Delhi High Court is what prompted Grover's reaction. His counsel submitted that not only Grover removed social media posts against BharatPe, but he will also abide by the court's directive. "I don't know when we went into the gutter. But I want to come out of it now," Grover's lawyer said.

BharatPe will remove/amend a statement against Grover and family

Grover's lawyer expressed concerns about a statement by BharatPe saying "Grover and family have committed a fraud." He sought a court order directing the company to remove the statement. BharatPe's lawyers said they will remove or amend the statement regardless of an order.

Delhi Police registered an FIR against Grover

Grover's latest submission in the court comes against the backdrop of an FIR registered by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against him, his wife Madhuri Jain, and other family members. The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by BharatPe last year. It mentions eight counts of cognizable offenses, including criminal breach of trust, cheating, and forgery.