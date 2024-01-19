Ranji Trophy 2024: Narayan Jagadeesan smokes his seventh First-Class century

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:35 pm Jan 19, 2024

Narayan Jagadeesan hammered his seventh FC century (Photo credit: X/@KKRiders)

Wicket-keeper batter Narayan Jagadeesan was the highlight for Tamil Nadu on Day 1 of their round three clash against Railways in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The 28-year-old smoked his seventh First-Class century. He reached the milestone in 165 balls courtesy of 11 boundaries and three sixes. He has been the lone warrior for Tamil Nadu as they were 192/4 when he reached his milestone.

A look at his First-Class numbers

Playing his 36th First-Class encounter, Jagadeesan has hammered 1,900-plus runs at an average above 38. Besides seven centuries, the dasher has hammered as many fifties in this format. This is his first century of the 2024 Ranji Trophy season after missing out against Gujarat. He didn't get an opportunity to bat against Tripura in the preceding encounter.

Decent outing for Jagadeesan in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

Jagadeesan had a decent outing in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy as he finished as the third-highest run-getter for Tamil Nadu. He scored 534 runs from seven matches at 48.54, slamming two tons. Only Pradosh Ranjan Paul (631) and Sai Sudharsan (572) had scored more runs.