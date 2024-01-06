Ranji Trophy 2024: Manish Pandey clocks his 24th First-Class century



By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:38 pm Jan 06, 202401:38 pm

Manish Pandey has been a mainstay for Karnataka in all three domestic formats (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Karnataka veteran batter Manish Pandey played a fluent knock against Punjab on Day 2 of the 2024 Ranji Trophy. Pandey smashed his 24th First-Class century as he began the year with a bang. The experienced campaigner reached his milestone of 142 balls. His knock was laced with 11 boundaries and three maximums. Karnataka were 344/3 when he reached his triple-figure mark.

A look at Pandey's exceptional First-Class career

Playing his 107th FC match, the 34-year-old has amassed 7,400-plus runs at an average above 51. He has been a consistent performer for Karnataka since making his FC debut in 2008. Besides 24 centuries, Pandey has also clocked 29 fifties in this format. The veteran has represented India in 29 ODIs and 39 T20Is, scoring 566 and 709 runs respectively.

Pandey had a decent 2022-23 Ranji Trophy campaign

The experienced batter amassed 488 runs in nine matches in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. He slammed two centuries while scoring 208* against Goa. However, among Karnataka batters, Pandey was behind Mayank Agarwal (990), Ravikumar Samarth (662), and Nikin Jose (547) in terms of runs.