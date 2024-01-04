Suryakumar, Jaiswal in line to receive 2023 ICC awards

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:50 pm Jan 04, 202402:50 pm

SKY scored over 700 T20I runs in 2023 (Source: X/@ICC)

Dashing Indian batters Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been nominated for the 2023 ICC Awards. While SKY is in line to become the Men's T20I cricketer of the year for a second straight year, Jaiswal can receive the Men's Emerging-Player-of-the-Year award. While SKY slammed two T20I tons in 2023, Jaiswal returned with a ton on Test debut. Here are further details.

Another memorable year for SKY in T20Is

It was a defining year for SKY, who exceeded all expectations by hammering 733 runs in 2023 at 48.86 with a strike rate of 155.95. SKY smoked two centuries, besides hammering five fifties. He ended the year as India's highest T20I run-getter and overall third in the world. Besides, SKY also captained India to T20I series wins over Australia and South Africa.

SKY competiting with these names

SKY is competing with Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza, Uganda spinner Alpesh Ramjani, and New Zealand batter Mark Chapman. While Raza registered 515 runs at 51.50 and 17 wickets at 14.88 in 2023, Ramjani returned with 55 scalps at an economy of 4.77. Meanwhile, Chapman's tally reads 576 runs at 44.3 with his strike rate being 141.87.

Fine start to Jaiswal's international career

Jaiswal made his international debut in the Dominica Test against West Indies. He slammed a brilliant 171 in his maiden outing as he finished the series as the top-scorer (266 runs at 88.67). In T20Is, he slammed 430 runs, striking at 159.25. He slammed three fifties and a solitary ton, against Nepal. Jaiswal was also part of India's Asian Games gold medal-winning team.

Rachin Ravindra also in race

Jaiswal will have to beat New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, South African pacer Gerald Coetzee, and SL pacer Dilshan Madushanka to receive this honor. Ravindra was brilliant in ODIs this year as he finished the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as NZ's highest run-getter (578). He also claimed 23 international wickets in 2023. Coetzee and Madushanka claimed 47 and 37 international wickets, respectively.

Perry, Matthews nominated for Women's T20I cricketer of year

In the women's section, Sri Lankan batter Chamari Athapaththu, England spinner Sophie Ecclestone, West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews, and Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry, a former two-time winner, are in race for the Women's-T20I-Cricketer-of-the-Year award. Bangladesh's Marufa Akter, England's Lauren Bell, Scotland's Darcey Carter, and Australia's Phoebe Litchfield are competing to become the Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year.