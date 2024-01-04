Marnus Labuschagne accomplishes 2,500 runs in home Tests: Stats

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Marnus Labuschagne accomplishes 2,500 runs in home Tests: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:05 pm Jan 04, 202402:05 pm

Marnus Labuschagne averages over 65 at home (Source: X/@ICC)

Australia's batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne has completed 2,500 Test runs at home. He accomplished the milestone with his 18th run in the ongoing third and final Test against Pakistan in Sydney. Labuschagne, who has been a mainstay of Australia's batting line-up, has been stupendous in home Tests. He returned unbeaten on 23 at stumps on Day 2. Here we decode his stats at home.

2/5

Second-highest average at home among Australians

Labuschagne took 25 games to accomplish 2,500 runs at home. He averages 65-plus Down Under. Only Don Bradman (98.22) has a higher Test average among Australian batters with at least 1,500 runs at home. Notably, Labuschagne is yet to be dismissed on a duck on home soil. He has 10 fifties and nine tons, including two double tons in Australia (Highest score: 215).

3/5

Most home runs since debut

Labuschagne owns the most Test runs at home since his debut in October 2018. With 2,326 runs, Joe Root holds the second place. No other batter has even 2,000 runs in this period. Among Australians, Travis Head follows the list with 1,793 runs under his belt. Labuschagne's tally of nine Test tons at home is also the most for any batter since his debut.

4/5

A look at his overall Test numbers

Labuschagne has raced past 3,890 runs in 46 Test matches at an impressive average of 52-plus. He boasts the fourth-best average among Aussie batters with at least 2,000 runs in the longest format. Meanwhile, the batter now boasts 17 fifties and 11 tons in Tests. Against Pakistan, he has raced past 700 runs, averaging 47-plus.

5/5

How has the match panned out?

Riding on a blistering 80s from Mohammad Rizwan (88) and Aamer Jamal (82), the visitors posted 313 while batting first in Sydney. Pat Cummins claimed his third successive fifer. In reply, Australian openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner were brilliant as the duo added 70 runs for the first wicket. The Aussies were 116/2 at stumps on Day 2, which was curtailed by rain.