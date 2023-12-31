Australia maintain a perfect record in WODI series versus India

Australia have maintained a 100% record in women's ODI series duels against India (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australia eked past India in the second Women's ODI to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. With this win, the mighty Aussies have kept their 100% win record intact in terms of bilateral series wins against India Women. AUSW managed 258/8 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In response, Richa Ghosh's 96 wasn't enough as India lost by four runs. Here's more.

100% series win record for the Aussie Women

Australia have maintained a 100% record in women's ODI series duels against India. As per ESPNcricinfo, Australia have pocketed their ninth WODI series win against the Indian women's cricket team. Notably, the Aussies have claimed five successive away bilateral WODI series wins versus India. Meanwhile, India have suffered four series defeats Down Under against the Aussies.

42-10 win-loss record for Australia over India

India and Australia have met in 52 WODI matches in all tournaments to date. Australia have claimed 42 wins to dominate the scenes. India have managed just 10 wins.

Ellyse Perry has been top-notch in this series

Australia's Ellyse Perry played a key role in helping her side take a 2-0 lead in the series. She slammed a brilliant 75 in the first match in a chase of 283 which Australia won by six wickets. In the second encounter on Saturday, Perry hammered 50 from 47 balls. Perry has raced to 596 runs versus India at 42.57.

Phoebe Litchfield has been Australia's find in 2023

Aussie Women opener Phoebe Litchfield has struck successive fifties in the ongoing series. On both occasions, she set crucial partnerships alongside Perry. Litchfield has been Australia's find this year. She finished as the second-highest run-scorer in women's ODIs (2023). Litchfield owns 485 runs at 53.88.