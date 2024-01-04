Aiden Markram slams a valiant Test century versus India: Stats

Markram was the only South African player who showed resilience in the second innings

Aiden Markram made the difference as he played one of the finest knocks in recent times for South Africa in Tests. In the ongoing second match versus India in Cape Town, Markram converted his knock of character into a fluent and aggressive century. SA resumed the day on 62/3, trailing India by 36 runs. Wickets tumbled at one end but Markram held his fort.

Markram makes the difference with a gem of a knock

Markram was the only South African player who showed resilience in the second innings. In tough conditions, the opener looked in control and brought up his half-century today with a gorgeous boundary. Markram scored useful runs and once Keshav Maharaj was dismissed, he showed a lot of aggression. He was dropped on 73. He dispatched Prasidh Krishna for 20 runs in one over.