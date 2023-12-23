Decoding Team India's top ODI wicket-takers in 2023

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:40 pm Dec 23, 202305:40 pm

Mohammed Siraj had a tremendous 2023 in ODIs for India (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

It was a year of comebacks when it came to Indian bowlers in 2023. Most of them did well after a bout of injury or fluctuating form. India, who clocked a record 27 wins in 2023, must thank the bowlers for some breathtaking performances, especially during the Asia Cup and the ICC Cricket World Cup. We decode India's highest ODI wicket-takers in 2023.

Jasprit Bumrah made a decent return in 2023

Jasprit Bumrah returned to international cricket after a long hiatus on the sidelines. But the speedster ended the year with 28 wickets from 17 matches at an average of 20.28. The 30-year-old pacer had a very good World Cup where he returned with 20 scalps from 11 matches at an impressive average of 18.65. Bumrah's best figures from 2023 was 4/39 against Afghanistan.

Another great year for Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has grown a lot as an ODI bowler over the years and 2023 was no different as he scalped 31 wickets from 26 ODIs at 28.19. He also had a great 2023 World Cup, returning with 16 scalps at 24.87. Jadeja's figures of 5/33 against SA made him the second Indian spinner to claim an ODI World Cup fifer after Yuvraj Singh.

Mohammed Shami claimed four five-wicket hauls in 2023 (ODIs)

It was a defining year for Mohammed Shami, who had a tremendous 2023 World Cup. Overall, the pacer collected 43 wickets this year at a jaw-dropping average of 16.46. He amassed four five-wicket hauls. In the 2023 World Cup, Shami scalped 24 wickets from seven matches at 10.70. ﻿His 7/57 against NZ is the best ODI World Cup figures by an Indian bowler.

Mohammed Siraj scalped 44 wickets in 2023 (ODIs)

Mohammed Siraj was a trailblazer for India this year in ODIs. He was exceptional with the new ball, scalping 23 wickets in the powerplay, the most by any bowler in this phase (2023). Siraj returned with 44 wickets in 2023 at 20.68. 14 of his scalps came in the World Cup. Siraj's best figures of 6/21 came in the Asia Cup final against SL.

Highest wicket-taker in ODIs this year

Kuldeep Yadav cemented his place in India's ODI setup by picking up 49 wickets at 20.48 while maintaining a 4.61 economy. Whenever there was a partnership, Kuldeep was Rohit Sharma's go-to bowler. Not only was he India's highest wicket-taker, but also the highest overall wicket-taker in ODIs this year. Kuldeep had a decent 2023 World Cup, returning with 15 scalps at 28.26.