Ashwin has dismissed Stokes 11 times in Tests: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:46 pm Jan 22, 202401:46 pm

India are gearing up to take on England in a five-Test series, starting on January 25. Skipper Ben Stokes will have the onus to lead the visiting team from the front. However, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been his major nemesis in the longest format. As Ashwin has been stellar in home Tests, it will be interesting how Stokes tackles him.

11 dismissals against Stokes

As per ESPNcricinfo, Ashwin has dismissed Stokes 11 times in 23 Test meetings as he averages just 19.45 against the off-spinner. No other bowler owns even 10 dismissals against the England skipper. While Ashwin has not dismissed any other batter more times in Tests, Australia's David Warner is the only other batter against whom he owns 11 Test dismissals.

Nine dismissals across two series

It is interesting to note that Ashwin got rid of Stokes as many as five times in the 2016 home series. Stokes was trapped lbw twice, and caught as many as three times. Meanwhile, Ashwin dismissed Stokes four times in the 2021 home series as well. The offie's remaining two dismissals against Stokes have come in England.

Ashwin's dominance versus left-handers

Ashwin indeed enjoys bowling against the left-handed batters as he owns 245 Test wickets against them at 19.34. No bowler owns as many or more dismissals versus southpaws. Meanwhile, Stokes has struggled big time against offies in Tests. In 108 Test innings, the veteran has fallen prey to them 43 times with his average being 30.51.

88 Test scalps against England for Ashwin

Ashwin currently owns 88 scalps against England in 19 Tests at 28.59. Only Anil Kumble (92) and BS Chandrasekhar (95) have returned with more Test wickets against England among Indian bowlers. Stokes has smoked 773 runs against India in Test cricket. He averages 26.65 against India. On Indian soil, he has managed just 548 Test runs at 32.23.

500 Test scalps loading for Ashwin

Ashwin is 10 short of becoming the second Indian after Kumble (619) to complete 500 Test wickets. Meanwhile, the 37-year-old averages a stellar 23.69 in Tests as his strike rate in the format reads 51.48. 337 of his wickets have come in India at 20.87. He owns 33 fifers for India in whites. He also owns 3,193 Test runs at 26.83 (100s: 5).

A look at Stokes's overall Test record

In 97 Tests, Stokes has raced to 6,117 runs at 36.41 with the help of 13 centuries and 30 fifties. He scored a ton and two fifties in Ashes 2023, his last Test assignment. He hammered 405 runs across five games at 45 in that series. With the ball, he has scalped 197 Test wickets at 32.07. The tally includes four five-wicket hauls.