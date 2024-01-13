Ranji Trophy 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar claims career-best 8/41 against Bengal

Ranji Trophy 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar claims career-best 8/41 against Bengal

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:20 pm Jan 13, 202403:20 pm

Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped his 13th five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the main man for Uttar Pradesh on Day 2 against Bengal in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. He finished with five wickets at Stumps on Day 1 before picking up three more on Day 2. Eventually, he claimed his 13th five-wicket haul while registering his career-best FC figures of 8/41. Courtesy of his heroics, Bengal were bundled out for 188. Here's more.

An outstanding effort from Bhuvneshwar

Bhuvneshwar made the new ball talk as he ran through the Bengal batting order on Day 1. He removed Saurav Paul and Sudip Gharami in a space of three deliveries. Later, he castled Anustup Majumdar before dismissing Manoj Tiwary and Abishek Porel. On Day 2, he dismissed the well-settled Shreyansh Ghosh followed by the dismissals of Pradipta Pramanik and Suraj Jaiswal.

First red-ball match for Bhuvneshwar since 2018

The last time Bhuvneshwar picked up the red cherry was back in January 2018 when he represented India against South Africa. That was the last time he played Test cricket for India. After six long years, the veteran has returned to the First-Class circuit as he believes that there's a possibility of returning to the Indian team. He made his FC debut in 2007.

A look at his illustrious First-Class numbers

The 33-year-old speedster has featured in his 71st First-Class encounter while amassing 226 wickets at an average above 26. Besides 13 fifers, Bhuvneshwar has also claimed nine four-wicket hauls. As mentioned, this is his career-best bowling figures in First-Class cricket. Bhuvneshwar has represented India in 21 Tests, 121 ODIs and 87 T20Is. He claimed 63 wickets in 21 Tests for India.

How has the match proceeded?

Bengal were exceptional after they asked UP to bat first. They kept chipping in with wickets as the hosts folded for 60. Mohammad Kaif claimed 4/14 while Jaiswal (3/20) and Ishan Porel (2/24) cleaned up the rest. In reply, Bengal were bundled for 188 as Bhuvneshwar scalped 8/41. Shreyansh (41) and Kaif (45*) made handy contributions as Bengal took a lead of 128 runs.