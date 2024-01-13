Manuel Neuer completes 500 games for Bayern: Decoding his stats

Manuel Neuer became the 11th Bayern player to complete the feat (Photo credit: X/@Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich outplayed Hoffenheim in a 3-0 win in their 2023-24 Bundesliga clash. It was a momentous occasion for Manuel Neuer, who featured in his 500th career appearance for the Bavarians. He became the 11th footballer to achieve that feat for Bayen. Overall, it was a good win for the hosts as Jamal Musiala scored a brace while Harry Kane netted a late strike.

Fourth player to achieve this feat for Bayern (since 2000)

Neuer became the fourth Bayern player to achieve this feat in this millennium, equaling Bastian Schweinsteiger's tally of 500 games. As per Opta, only Thomas Muller (685) and Philipp Lahm (517) have played more competitive fixtures for the Bavarians in this millennium.

A look at his career with Bayern Munich

Neuer has featured in 500 matches for Bayern Munich across all competitions, amassing 240 clean sheets. 330 of thse games have been in the Bundesliga while he has represented Bayern in 41 DFB Pokal encounters. The 37-year-old has earned 112 UEFA Champions League caps while appearing in two UEFA Super Cup encounters. Neuer has registered Club World Cup matches and nine DFL-Super Cup clashes.

Neuer attained these Bundesliga feats

In the 2015-16 season, Neuer set the Bundesliga record for most clean sheets (21) in a single season. Along with Muller, Neuer is the only Bayern player featured in each of the club's record-breaking 11 successive league titles. He lifted the last six league titles as captain. Neuer won 18 Bundesliga matches from October 2013 to March 2014, the longest streak for a goalkeeper.

Fourth goalkeeper to become Bayern captain

Neuer has been Bayern's captain since 2017 as he became the fourth goalkeeper to captain the team. He joined the likes of Sepp Maier, Raimond Aumann and Oliver Kahn to be given the Bayern armband.

Records galore for Neuer in the Bundesliga

With 223 Bundesliga clean sheets, Neuer holds the record for most clean sheets in the Bundesliga than any other goalkeeper. He has featured in 486 Bundesliga matches since making his debut with Schalke in August 2006. He has played more matches than any other active player. Overall, he is 15th in the appearances leaderboard. Neuer holds the Bundesliga record for most wins (329).

A look at his illustrious trophy cabinet for Bayern

He has won 11 successive Bundesliga titles along with five DFB Pokal crowns (2012-13, 2013-14, 2015-16, 2018-19, and 2019-20). Neuer won the UEFA Champions League twice in 2012-13 and 2019-20 while bagging the UEFA Super Cup twice in 2013 and 2020. He guided Bayern to two FIFA Club World Cup triumphs in 2013 and 2020. The 37-year-old has won six DFL Super Cup titles.

