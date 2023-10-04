Unstoppable Jude Bellingham helps Real Madrid beat Napoli: Key stats

Unstoppable Jude Bellingham helps Real Madrid beat Napoli: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:21 am Oct 04, 2023

Jude Bellingham continued his dream run for Real Madrid, scoring and assisting as they beat Italian champions Napoli

Jude Bellingham continued his dream run for Real Madrid, scoring and assisting as they beat Italian champions Napoli on matchday 2 of the Champions League 2023-24 season. The England midfielder has been the best signing this summer across Europe's top five leagues and he proved his mettle once again. Real won 3-2 and top Group C with six points. Here's more.

Bellingham in elite company

As per Opta, Bellingham is the third player to score in his first two games for Real Madrid in the Champions League, after Christian Karembeu in 1998 and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009.

Key numbers for Bellingham

Bellingham has scored eight goals in the UEFA Champions League, including two for Real. Notably, only four players have scored more in the competition before turning 21: Erling Haaland (20), Kylian Mbappe (19), Karim Benzema (12), and Patrick Kluivert (9). In the 2023-24 season in all competitions, Bellingham has been directly involved in 11 goals in nine appearances for Real Madrid (G8 A3).

Real win 3-2 versus Napoli

Leo Ostigard put Napoli in front in the 19th minute but Vinicius Junior leveled for Real having been played through on goal by Bellingham. In a superb piece of play, Bellingham carried the ball from 40 yards out before slipping into Napoli's defensive third and curling a shot into the bottom right corner. In the second half, Napoli made it 2-2 before Real won.