Beth Mooney completes 900 WT20I runs against India: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 12:13 am Jan 10, 202412:13 am

Beth Mooney scored his 20th WT20I half-century

Australian batter Beth Mooney starred with a 52*-run knock against India in the 3rd WT20I at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Mooney slammed her 20th half-century as Australia chased down 148 in 18.4 overs. She shared an 85-run opening partnership with Alyssa Healy. With this, Mooney completed 900 runs against India in the shortest format. Here are the key stats.

Mooney slams her 20th WT20I fifty

Mooney assisted Healy in the 85-run opening stand during the chase. While the Australian skipper counter-attacked, Mooney firmly held her end. Mooney returned unbeaten on 52 off 45 balls (5 fours). The left-handed batter scored her 20th half-century in the format. She hit the winning runs in the penultimate over in the form of a boundary.

900 WT20I runs against India

During the match, Mooney became the first-ever batter to complete 900 runs against India in WT20Is. She is the highest run-scorer against India in the format by a distance. England's Danni Wyatt is her closest rival, with 618 runs. Notably, Mooney slammed her ninth fifty against India in WT20Is. No other batter has more than five half-centuries in this regard.

A look at the match summary

India were 51/1 in the first six overs after Australia invited them to bat. They lost four more wickets before 100. Despite all odds, Richa Ghosh attacked the bowlers and took India past 120. Ghosh smacked 2 fours and 3 sixes as India reached 147/6. Healy and Mooney made Australia's chase one-sided. Pooja Vastrakar's two quick strikes helped India, but Australia got home.