Tilak Varma hammers his second ton in Ranji Trophy 2024

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Tilak Varma hammers his second ton in Ranji Trophy 2024

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:36 am Jan 20, 202411:36 am

Tilak is leading Hyderabad this season.

India's rising batting sensation Tilak Varma has hammered his second hundred of the ongoing 2024 Ranji Trophy season. His latest ton came against Sikkim in the Plate-group match in Hyderabad. The Hyderabad skipper scored an unbeaten 111-ball 103 as Hyderabad declared at 463/4 (8 fours, 4 sixes). Notably, he scored an unbeaten 100 against Nagaland in the season opener. Here are his stats.

2/5

Another fine effort from Tilak

On a track where Sikkam got bundled out for 79 while batting first, Tilak put up a batting exhibition. Openers Tanmay Agarwal (137) and Gahlaut Rahul Singh (83) batted magnificently as the southpaw arrived with the scorecard reading 270/2. He joined forces with Rohit Rayudu (75) and the duo added 89 runs for the third wicket. Tilak completed his ton on Day 2 morning.

3/5

A look at his First-Class numbers

Tilak made his First-Class debut in December 2018. The 21-year-old was elected as Hyderabad's captain for this season. Overall, he has raced past 780 runs in 12 First-Class matches with his average being nearly 40. While this was his third FC century, he also owns as many fifties. Tilak made his ODI and T20I debut for India in 2023.

4/5

Hefty lead for Hyderabad

As mentioned, Sikkim could only manage 79 while batting first as Tanay Thyagarajan (6/25) and Chama Milind (4/30) were lethal with the ball. In reply, skipper Tilak and opener Tanmay slammed tons as Hyderabad earned a massive 384-run lead in the first innings.

5/5

His numbers in international cricket

Tilak has made a decent start to his international career as he has raced to 336 runs across 16 T20Is with his average and strike rate being 33.60 and 139.41, respectively. He has clobbered two fifties in the format. In ODIs, he has returned with 68 runs in four games at 22.66. His maiden half-century (52) came against South Africa last month.