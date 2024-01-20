Ranji Trophy: Haryana's Himanshu Rana slams his maiden FC double-ton

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:27 am Jan 20, 2024

This was Rana's sixth FC double-ton.

Star Haryana batter Himanshu Rana has smoked his maiden double-ton in First-Class cricket. He accomplished the milestone against Manipur in the Elite Group A game of the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The right-handed batter played with remarkable intent as he kept the scoring rate on the higher side. Rana also completed 2,500 FC runs en route to his stellar knock. Here are his stats.

A thumping knock from Rana

Rana arrived in the middle after opener Mayank Shandilya (3) departed cheaply. He joined forces with Ankit Kumar (56) and the duo added 116 runs for the second wicket. The former was then involved in a massive double-century stand (255) with Nishant Sindhu (119) as Haryana went past the 400-run mark. Rana returned unbeaten on 250 off 313 balls as Haryana declared at 508/3.

2,500 FC runs for Rana

Rana, who slammed 33 boundaries against Manipur, completed 2,500 runs with his 53rd run in the contest. Playing his 47th game, the 25-year-old has now raced to 2,697 runs with his average being 33-plus. Meanwhile, this was his sixth FC ton as the tally includes 12 fifties as well. He scored 70 and 29 in his preceding outing against Saurashtra.

Second-highest stand in 2024 Ranji Trophy

Rana and Sindhu's 255-run stand is now the second-highest partnership in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The pair is only behind Saurashtra duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Prerak Mankad, who stitched 256* runs against Jharkhand in their opener. Meanwhile, Rana's 250* is now the second-highest individual score this season. He is only behind Odisha's Subhranshu Senapati, who scored 77 against Madhya Pradesh.

Two centuries in VHT 2023

Meanwhile, the young batter was instrumental to Haryana's triumph in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He returned with 329 runs across 10 games at 41.12 (100s: 2, 50: 1). Only Ankit Kumar (453) and Rahul Tewatia (352) slammed more runs among Haryana batters. While he overall owns 1,515 List A runs at 36.07, the youngster boasts 1,126 runs in T20s at 23.45.