IPL 2024: Decoding the key stats of KKR's spin attack

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:47 am Jan 20, 202409:47 am

Narine will lead KKR's spin attack (Source: X/@ICC)

All eyes will be on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) heading into the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise scripted history in the auction event last month by signing Mitchell Starc for Rs. 24.75 crore. Meanwhile, the side also boasts a potent spin attack which can trouble the best of batters. Here we decode the key stats of the KKR spinners.

Composition of KKR's spin attack

Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine are certain to be a part of KKR's starting XI for the first few games. As KKR's home ground, Kolkata's Eden Gardens assists spin-bowling, uncapped leg-spinner Suyash Sharma can be included as the third spinner. Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy is another option. Meanwhile, KKR also bagged the services of Afghanistan's mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the auction.

Narine has been a mainstay for KKR

Narine, who has been associated with KKR since 2012, is the franchise's highest wicket-taker in IPL with 163 scalps at 25.78. As per ESPNcricinfo, 67 of his scalps have come in overs between 7 and 15 (ER: 6.36). In the powerplay, he owns 26 scalps at an economy of 6.69. Meanwhile, 70 of his scalps have come in 16-20 overs (ER: 7.42).

Third-highest wicket-taker in T20s

While 525 scalps at 21.28, Narine is the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of T20 cricket. Only Dwayne Bravo (619) and Rashid Khan (556) are ahead of him. He boasts the best economy rate (6.12) among bowlers with at least 200 wickets in the format. The spinner has now retired from international cricket.

Chakravarthy's stunning returns in IPL

61 of Chakravarthy's 62 IPL wickets have come in KKR colors at 25.65 40 of his scalps for KKR have come in the middle overs (7-15) at an economy of 7.19. While he owns 11 powerplay wickets (ER: 7.67), 10 of his scalps have come in the last five overs (ER: 8.38). Overall, the mystery spinner owns 77 T20 scalps at 25.63.

Suyash Sharma in red-hot form

Leg-spinner Suyash made his IPL debut last year and made an instant impact. He claimed 10 wickets at an economy of 8.23. Overall, he owns 28 T20 scalps at 16.10. The 20-year-old was sensational for Delhi in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as he finished with 18 scalps at an economy of 4.64. He finished as the joint-second-highest wicket-taker.

Mujeeb has been sensational in powerplay

Though Mujeeb boasts just 19 IPL wickets to his name, his overall T20 record is sensational. He owns 253 scalps at 23.67. As per ESPNcricinfo, 103 of his scalps have come in the powerplay (ER: 6.63). As many of his scalps have also come in the middle overs (ER: 6.67). The spinner has returned with 47 scalps in the final five overs (ER: 8.13).